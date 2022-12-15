Home / Education / Competitive Exams / FMGE December 2022: NBE issues warning against people trying to sell papers

FMGE December 2022: NBE issues warning against people trying to sell papers

Published on Dec 15, 2022 01:41 PM IST

Any aspirant founds indulged directly or indirectly in such activities will be “appropriately dealt with", NBEMS said.

FMGE December 2022: NBE issues warning against people trying to sell papers (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
ByHT Education Desk

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued warning to Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2022 candidates against people trying to sell question papers of the upcoming exam.

“A routine surf was conducted by NBEMS officials and it came to light that certain persons are fraudulently trying to deceive FMGE candidates through social media platforms. The aforesaid cozeners on such social media platforms are claiming to provide FMGE questions for the upcoming FMG Examination December 2022 in exchange for a considerable amount of money,” the board said in a notification.

“NBEMS has registered a police complaint against such fraudsters and their accomplices for misuse of NBEMS logo and for their attempt to befool FMGE aspirants in the name of providing questions of FMGE December 2022 for a considerable sum of money,” it added.

NBEMS has asked applicants of FMGE December 2022 not to be allured or misled by such people claiming to have accessed questions through “the authority”.

Any aspirant founds indulged directly or indirectly in such activities will be “appropriately dealt with", it added.

The licentiate exam for students who studied MBBS abroad is scheduled for January 20.

