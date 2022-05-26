GAT B, BET Results 2022 out at dbt.nta.ac.in, direct link to check result here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of the Gratitude Aptitude Test (GAT-B) and the Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022. Candidates who took the examination can check the result at dbt.nta.ac.in.

National Testing Agency (NTA) held an entrance examination for the Graduate Aptitude Test – Biotechnology (GAT – B) and the Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) – 2022 on April 23.

The exams were held in 56 cities across the country and 8677 candidates appeared for the (GAT-B) and 11771 appeared for the (BET).

“Candidates who had applied for Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022 can login to the website and view/download/print their score card”, reads the official notification.

“Candidates who had applied for Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology can download / Print their Score and Rank Card after wards”, it further added.

Direct link to download the result

GAT B, BET Results 2022: How to check

Go to dbt.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the BET- 2022 score card link

Enter your log in details

your result will display on the screen

Download and take a print out for further reference.

Notice here