Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru has released the revised dates for GATE 2024 correction window. Candidates who want to make changes in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2024 can do it through the official website of IISc GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. GATE 2024 correction window dates revised, check new dates here (HT FILE)

As per the tweet shared by the GATE official account, the application portal for GATE 2024 (GOAPS) will be available for modification of application, with fee as applicable, from 18th November to 24th November, 2023.

The tweet has also shared the details on fee charges for each change. To change any of the details, candidates must pay ₹500/-. If a candidate will have to change the gender from female to any other gender, change of category from SC/ST to any other, and PwD/Dyslexic to Non-PwD/Dyslexic, then the amount is ₹1400/-.

The admit cards will be released on January 3, 2024 and the examination will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024. The candidates responses will be available on February 16 and answer keys on February 21, 2024. The last date to raise an objection will be February 25, 2023.

GATE 2024 results will be announced on March 16, 2024 and score card will be available on March 23, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IISc GATE.

