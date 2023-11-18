close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / GATE 2024: Correction window to open today at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, here’s how to make changes

GATE 2024: Correction window to open today at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, here’s how to make changes

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 18, 2023 08:41 AM IST

GATE 2024 correction window to open today, November 18, 2023. Follow the steps to make changes in application form.

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru will open the correction window for the GATE 2024 application form. Candidates who want to make changes or modify the details can do it through the official website of IISC GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

GATE 2024: Correction window to open today, here’s how to make changes(HT FILE)
GATE 2024: Correction window to open today, here's how to make changes(HT FILE)

The correction window will close on November 24, 2023. To make corrections or changes, candidates can follow the steps given below.

GATE 2024: How to make changes

  • Visit the official website of IISC GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
  • Click on GATE 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Login to the account and your application form will be displayed.
  • Make changes in the application form and make the payment of the processing fees.
  • Click on submit once done.
  • Your corrections have been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

To make changes in the application form, candidates will have to make a payment 500/-. If a candidate will have to change the gender from female to any other gender, change of category from SC/ST to any other, and PwD/Dyslexic to Non-PwD/Dyslexic, then the amount is 1400/-. Also read: CRIS Recruitment through GATE 2023

GATE 2024 admit cards will be released on January 3, 2024 and the examination will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024. The candidates’ responses will be available on February 16 and answer keys on February 21, 2024. The last date to raise an objection will be February 25, 2023. The results will be announced on March 16, 2024 and candidates can download the score cards on March 23, 2024.

