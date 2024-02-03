Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, will begin the GATE 2024 exam on February 3, 2024. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering will be conducted across more than 200 cities/towns in India only on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024. GATE 2024 exam begins today, check timings & paper pattern (HT file photo)

GATE 2024 exam: Timing

The GATE 2024 examination on all four days will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift or forenoon session will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, and the second shift or afternoon session will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The duration of the examination will be 3 hours on all days. Also Read: GATE 2024 exam begins tomorrow, check admit card and exam day guidelines here

GATE 2024 exam: Paper Pattern

The GATE 2024 test papers will be in English and will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT). The number of subjects is 30. Each question will carry 1 mark or 2 marks. For a wrong answer chosen in an MCA, there will be negative marking. For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. For a 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. There is no negative marking for wrong answer(s) to MSQ or NAT questions. There is no partial marking in MSQ.

The answer key will be available on February 21, 2024 and candidate’s response on February 16, 2024. Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys can be done from February 22 to February 25, 2024. The result will be announced on March 16 and scorecard will be available on March 23, 2024.