News / Education / Competitive Exams / GATE 2024 exam begins tomorrow, check admit card and exam day guidelines here

GATE 2024 exam begins tomorrow, check admit card and exam day guidelines here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 02, 2024 03:21 PM IST

GATE 2024 exam begins tomorrow, February 3, 2024. Check admit card and exam day guidelines here.

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, will begin the GATE 2024 examination on February 3, 2024 onwards. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024. GATE 2024 will be held at several centres spread across more than 200 cities/towns in India only.

GATE 2024 exam begins tomorrow, check admit card and exam day guidelines here
GATE 2024 exam begins tomorrow, check admit card and exam day guidelines here (Hindustan Times)

The examination will be held in two shifts – from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. GATE 2024 will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT). All those candidates who will appear for the examination can check the admit card link, exam day guidelines and other details below.

GATE 2024 exam: Admit Card details

The admit card was released on January 4, 2024. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the hall ticket or admit card through the official website of IISc GATE at gate2024.ac.in.

Direct link to download GATE 2024 admit card

GATE 2024 exam: Exam day guidelines

The exam day guidelines and other instructions can be checked here.

  1. Candidates will be permitted to occupy their allotted seats 40 minutes before the scheduled start of the examination. Candidates can login and start reading the instructions 20 minutes before the start of examination.
  2. Candidates must bring a printed copy of the Admit Card on A4 paper to the examination for verification along with a valid original photo Identity Document, specified during the filling up of the online application.
  3. All test papers of GATE 2024 will be of three hours duration (four hours in case of candidates availing compensatory time), consisting of 65 questions for a total of 100 marks.
  4. A scribble pad will be provided to the candidates for rough work. The candidates must write their name and registration number on the scribble pad before using it. A candidate can possess only one scribble pad at any point of time. Before taking the second scribble pad, the first scribble pad MUST be returned to the invigilator.
  5. Calculators, mobile phones, Blue-tooth devices, electronic/communication devices, wallets, books, papers, loose sheets, data or handbooks, tables, pen/pencil box/pouch, analog/digital/smart watches are strictly prohibited in the exam halls.

