Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, will begin the GATE 2024 examination on February 3, 2024 onwards. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024. GATE 2024 will be held at several centres spread across more than 200 cities/towns in India only. GATE 2024 exam begins tomorrow, check admit card and exam day guidelines here (Hindustan Times)

The examination will be held in two shifts – from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. GATE 2024 will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT). All those candidates who will appear for the examination can check the admit card link, exam day guidelines and other details below.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

GATE 2024 exam: Admit Card details

The admit card was released on January 4, 2024. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the hall ticket or admit card through the official website of IISc GATE at gate2024.ac.in.

Direct link to download GATE 2024 admit card

GATE 2024 exam: Exam day guidelines

The exam day guidelines and other instructions can be checked here.