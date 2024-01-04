Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru has released GATE 2024 admit card on January 3, 2024. Candidates who will appear for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can download the admit card or hall ticket through the official website of IISc GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. GATE 2024 admit card released at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, download link here

GATE 2024 will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- a first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The test papers will be in English Computer Based Test (CBT) and will carry 30 subject questions. The sections include- General Aptitude (GA) + Candidate's Selected Subjects.

Direct link to download GATE 2024 admit card

GATE 2024 admit card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IISc GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Click on GATE 2024 admit card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The answer key will be available on February 21, 2024 and last date to submit the challenges is till February 25, 2024. The results will be announced on March 16, 2024. The scorecard will be available on the website on March 23, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IISc GATE.