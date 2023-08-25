GATE 2024 registration date postponed, likely to begin on August 30 at gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru has postponed GATE 2024 registration date. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering registration is expected to begin on August 30, 2023. Candidates can apply for the examination through the official site of IISC GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. GATE 2024 registration date postponed, likely to begin on August 30

Earlier, the registration process was scheduled to likely begin on August 24, which has been postponed. As per the official website, the last date to apply is till September 29, 2023. The extended period will end on October 13, 2023. The admit card will be available on January 3, 2023 and the examination will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2023.

Candidates who are currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or who have completed any government approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2024.

GATE 2024 registration: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of IISC GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Click on GATE 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Once done, click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

