Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore has started the GATE 2024 registration with late fees on October 13, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can do it through the official website of IISc GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in or goaps.iisc.ac.in. GATE 2024: Registration with late fees begins at goaps.iisc.ac.in, link here

The last date to apply with late fees is till October 20, 2023. The late fees is ₹500/-. However, you can continue to "Add Paper" at the regular fee during October 13-20, 2023.

The modifications can be made on the application form from November 7 to November 11, 2023. The admit card will be available on January 3 and the examination will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2023.

GATE 2024: How to apply with late fees

To apply online with late fees, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of IISc GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Click on the registration link available on the home page.

Enter registration details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of fees along with the late fees.

Click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IISc.

