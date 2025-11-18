Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has released the GATE 2026 exam schedule. Candidates who will appear for Graduate Aptitute Test in Engineering 2026 can check the exam dates through the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. GATE 2026 exam schedule released at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, correction window opens today

The GATE 2026 will be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- the first shift will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, and the second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The exam will be held in CBT mode. The exam duration is 3 hours, and it comprises 30 test papers.

Along with the exam dates, the correction window has opened. The correction window opened on November 18, 2025 at 10 am and will close at 11.59 pm.

GATE 2026: How to make corrections To make corrections for the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

2. Click on GATE 2026 registration link available on home page.

3. Enter the login details and your application form will be displayed.

4. Make corrections in the application form and click on submit.

5. Download the corrected application form.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT GATE.