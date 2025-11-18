Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    GATE 2026 exam schedule released at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, correction window opens today

    GATE 2026 exam schedule has been released. The correction window has opened today and will close at 11.59 pm. 

    Updated on: Nov 18, 2025 11:43 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has released the GATE 2026 exam schedule. Candidates who will appear for Graduate Aptitute Test in Engineering 2026 can check the exam dates through the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

    GATE 2026 exam schedule released at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, correction window opens today
    GATE 2026 exam schedule released at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, correction window opens today

    The GATE 2026 will be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- the first shift will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, and the second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

    The exam will be held in CBT mode. The exam duration is 3 hours, and it comprises 30 test papers.

    Along with the exam dates, the correction window has opened. The correction window opened on November 18, 2025 at 10 am and will close at 11.59 pm.

    GATE 2026: How to make corrections

    To make corrections for the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

    2. Click on GATE 2026 registration link available on home page.

    3. Enter the login details and your application form will be displayed.

    4. Make corrections in the application form and click on submit.

    5. Download the corrected application form.

    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT GATE.

    recommendedIcon
    Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
    News/Education/Competitive Exams/GATE 2026 Exam Schedule Released At Gate2026.iitg.ac.in, Correction Window Opens Today
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes