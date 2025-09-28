Edit Profile
    GATE 2026 registration ends today at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, here's how to apply

    GATE 2026 registration process will end today, September 28, 2025. The steps to apply is given here. 

    Updated on: Sep 28, 2025 8:17 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will end the registration process for GATE 2026 today, September 28, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 can find the link through the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

    The last date to apply with late fee is October 9, 2025. The GATE exam will be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2025. The results will be announced on March 19, 2025.

    Candidates who are currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or who have completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts/Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2026.

    Direct link to apply here

    GATE 2026 registration: How to apply

    To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

    2. Click on GATE 2026 registration link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

    4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

    5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

    6. Click on submit and download the page.

    7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    The application fee is 1000/- for Female/SC/ST/PwD* candidates (per test paper) and 2000/- for all other candidates including foreign nationals (per test paper).The fee should be paid through online mode.

    As per the official website, new sectional paper on Energy Science (XE-I) is introduced in Engineering Sciences (XE) paper. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT GATE.

