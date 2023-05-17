Goa GCET result 2023 out on goacet.in; Direct link & how to check

GCET 2023 Result: Directorate of Technical Education Goa has announced results of the Goa Common Entrance Test or GCET 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the entrance test can go to goacet.in and check their marks. GCET result 2023 out on goacet.in; Direct link & how to check (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

On the result document, DTE Goa has mentioned roll numbers of candidates and marks secured by them in each subject – Physics, Chemistry and Maths. Roll numbers of 3,223 candidates have been mentioned on the result document.

DTE Goa conducted GCET 2023 on May 13 and 14. Results have been announced ahead of the scheduled date – May 20.

Direct link to check GCET result 2023

How to check GCET 2023 result

Go to the official website – goacet.in. On the home page, tap on the link that reads GCET 2023 results. Now, check your marks using roll number.

For further details, candidates can visit the official website at goacet.in.