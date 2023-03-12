Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GPAT 2023: Registration process to end tomorrow at gpat.nta.nic.in, get link

GPAT 2023: Registration process to end tomorrow at gpat.nta.nic.in, get link

competitive exams
Published on Mar 12, 2023 02:27 PM IST

Candidates can apply online through the official site of GPAT at gpat.nta.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk

National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registrations for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test or GPAT 2023 tomorrow, March 13. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at gpat.nta.nic.in.

The application correction window will be activated from March 14 to March 16.

Applictaion fee: The application fee is 2200 for UR male candidates and 1100 for UR female candidates. For male Gen-EWS/ SC/ST/PwD /OBC-(NCL) the application fee is 1100 and for female candidates of the reserved category, the application fee is 1100.

GPAT 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of GPAT at gpat.nta.nic.in

Click on the registration link available on the home page.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the NTA website www.nta.ac.in and gpat.nta.nic.in

