The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will release GPAT 2026 exam city slip on February 24, 2026. Candidates who want to appear for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test can download the exam city slip through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. GPAT 2026 exam city slip releasing today at natboard.edu.in, here's how to download (Pexels/Representational Image)

The GPAT exam will be held on March 7, 2026. The examination shall be a multiple choice questions test delivered using computers network (CBT). The question paper will comprise of 125 questions of 500 marks. Candidates are required to select the correct / best / most appropriate response / answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted is 3 hrs (180 minutes).

The question paper for GPAT will be divided into multiple time bound sections. There shall be 25% negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

GPAT 2026 exam city slip: How to download To download the exam city slip candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on GPAT 2026 exam city slip link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.

5. Check the exam city slip and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.