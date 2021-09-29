Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GPSC revises exam schedule of various recruitment drives; check details
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 03:46 PM IST

The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the revised exam schedule of various recruitment drives. The Commission has made changes to the exam schedule it had released on August 23. 

“Gujarat Public Service Commission had published updated exam schedule on date. 23/08/2021 for upcoming examinations. The candidates are requested to note the corrections in the schedule,” the official notification says.

“The above dates of Preliminary/Mains examinations are tentative. The Commission shall change the Date of Preliminary Test or Mains Examination due to Covid-19 or in any other unavoidable circumstances,” the Commission has said.

“The final result shall be published approximately within 10 working days after the completion of the interview,” it has added in the notice.

As per the new schedule, the main exam for Gujarat Engineering Service, Class-I and Class-II (Civil) (Narmada, Water Recourses, Water Supply and Kalpsar Department) will be held on November 16, 18 and 20.

Check complete schedule here

 

