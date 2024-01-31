 GUJCET 2024: GSEB to close registration with late fee today | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / GUJCET 2024: GSEB to close registration with late fee today

GUJCET 2024: GSEB to close registration with late fee today

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 31, 2024 01:36 PM IST

Candidates can apply for the entrance examination on the official website of GSEB, gujcet.gseb.org.

The extended registration window for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2024) closes today, January 31. Candidates can apply for the entrance examination on the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), gujcet.gseb.org.

GSEB to close GUJCET 2024 registration with late fee today (PTI)
GSEB to close GUJCET 2024 registration with late fee today (PTI)

Direct link to apply for GUJCET 2024

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

During this extended application window, candidates will be required to pay a late fee of 1,000.

GUJCET 2024 registration: Steps to apply

Go to the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

Click on GUJCET 2024 registration page link.

A new page will open.

Register and get your login details.

Login and fill the application form.

Upload documents.

Make payment of the application fee.

Click on submit.

Download the confirmation page.

The application fee for GUJCET is 350, and a late fee is 1,000, which means the total fees to be paid by candidates is 1,350.

The entrance examination will take place on Sunday, March 31.

The exam was originally scheduled for April 2, but the date was changed keeping in view the CBSE Class 12 final examination.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On