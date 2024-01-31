GUJCET 2024: GSEB to close registration with late fee today

The extended registration window for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2024) closes today, January 31. Candidates can apply for the entrance examination on the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), gujcet.gseb.org. GSEB to close GUJCET 2024 registration with late fee today (PTI)

Direct link to apply for GUJCET 2024

During this extended application window, candidates will be required to pay a late fee of ₹1,000.

GUJCET 2024 registration: Steps to apply

Go to the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

Click on GUJCET 2024 registration page link.

A new page will open.

Register and get your login details.

Login and fill the application form.

Upload documents.

Make payment of the application fee.

Click on submit.

Download the confirmation page.

The application fee for GUJCET is ₹350, and a late fee is ₹1,000, which means the total fees to be paid by candidates is ₹1,350.

The entrance examination will take place on Sunday, March 31.

The exam was originally scheduled for April 2, but the date was changed keeping in view the CBSE Class 12 final examination.