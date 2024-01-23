Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has again extended the registration date for GUJCET 2024. The last date to apply with late fees has been extended till January 31, 2024. The official notice is available to candidates on the official website of GSEB at gsebeservice.com. GUJCET 2024 registration date extended again, notice here

Candidates can apply for Gujarat Common Entrance Test through the official website of GSEB at gseb.org and through gujcet.gseb.org. To apply for the examination, candidates will have to pay ₹1000/- as late fees.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Direct link to apply for GUJCET 2024

GUJCET 2024 registration: How to apply

Follow the steps given below to apply online.

Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

Click on GUJCET 2024 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Click on submit and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and late fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹350/- and late fees is ₹1000/-, total is ₹1350/-. Candidates can make the payment through the SBI Epay System (Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking) or through SBIEpay or the "SBI Branch Payment" option in any SBI Branch of the country.

The GUJCET 2024 examination will take place on Sunday, March 31, 2024. The test was originally scheduled for April 2, but the date has been changed due to the CBSE Class 12 board examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of GSEB.

Official Notice Here