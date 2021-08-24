Haryana Civil Services prelims on September 12, admit cards soon

The Haryana Civil Services preliminary exam will be held on September 12, as per the last update given by the state public service commission, HPSC. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be issued admit cards to appear in the exam. Candidates can download the HPSC admit card from the official website, hpsc.gov.in as and when it is released.

The Haryana Civil Services preliminary exam will be held in two sessions—morning session (10 am to 12 noon) and evening session (3 pm to 5 pm).

“Further information regarding venue of exam centres and downloading of admit cards will be displayed on Commission’s website,” the Commission has informed candidates.

This exam was earlier scheduled in May and was postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19. It was rescheduled for August 22 and was later postponed to September 12. The Commission had announced the change in exam date in June.