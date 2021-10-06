Haryana HCS judicial branch prelims exam on November 13

The HCS judicial branch preliminary exam will be held on November 13, the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) said on Monday. The exam will be held in a single shift from 11 am to 1 pm, the Commission has said in the notification released on the official website.

The HCS judicial branch exam was notified in January 2021. The registration portal was reopened in August.

Through this exam, the Commission intends to fill 256 posts of Civil Judge in junior division in the state.

Candidates will be selected through a preliminary exam, a main exam and an interview. “The preliminary examination shall be of objective type with multiple-choice questions as distinguished from the main exam which shall be of subjective or narrative type,” the Commission has said.

Only those candidates who secure 150 marks or more in the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam. The minimum marks for candidates belonging to reserved category is 100 marks.

Candidates who have successfully registered their candidature will be issued admit cards to sit in this exam. The admit cards will be released on the official website of the Commission. “The detailed announcement regarding downloading of admits card etc. will be issued in due course,” the Commission has informed candidates.