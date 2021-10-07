Haryana: HSSC assistant lineman, PGT Sanskrit exam on November 14

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) announced on Wednesday the OMR based exam date for assistant lineman and PGT Sanskrit posts. The Commission will conduct these exams on November 14. The admit cards of all the candidates who have successfully registered their candidature for the exam will be released on November 7, the Commission has said.

The exam for assistant lineman will be held in the morning shift from 10.30 am to 12 noon. The reporting time for candidates is 8.30 am.

The exam for PGT Sanskrit will be held from 3 pm to 4.30 pm. The reporting time for the exam is 1 pm.

In the exam 75% weightage will be for general awareness, reasoning, maths, science, computer, english, hindi and concerned or relevant subject, as applicable and 25% weightage will be on questions related to the history, current affairs, literature, geography, civics, environment, culture etc. of Haryana.

Under Socio-Economic criteria and experience a maximum of 10 marks will be awarded.

“Admit Card for written examination of the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission Web-site i.e. www.hssc.gov.in. The candidates can download the admit cards from the Commission Web-site from 07.11.2021 onwards,” the Commission has said.

