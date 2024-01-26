HPSC HCS Exam 2024 registration process ends on January 31

The Haryana Public Service Commission will end the HPSC HCS Exam 2024 registration process on January 31. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply through the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in. HPSC HCS Exam 2024 registration process to end on January 31

The HPSC HCS Preliminary examination will be conducted on March 3, 2024.

HPSC HCS Exam 2024 Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 174 posts in the organization.

HPSC HCS Exam 2024 Age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 and 42 years.

HPSC HCS Exam 2024 application fee: The application cost for male candidates in the general category, which includes Dependent Son of Haryana E-servicemen, as well as all reserved categories, is ₹1000. The application cost for female candidates is ₹250.

HPSC HCS Exam 2024: How to apply

To apply candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

Click on the apply online link available on the home page.

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Register yourself and log in to the account.

Once done, fill out the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.