News / Education / Competitive Exams / HPSC Sub Divisional Engineer admit card released at hpsc.gov.in, get link here

HPSC Sub Divisional Engineer admit card released at hpsc.gov.in, get link here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 31, 2023 06:49 PM IST

HPSC releases admit cards for the Sub-Divisional Engineer (Civil) recruitment exam.

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit cards for the recruitment exam for the post of Sub- Sub-Divisional Engineer (Civil) (Group-B), in the Development and Panchayat Department, Haryana (Advt No. 2912022). Candidates will be able to download the admit card through the official website at hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC releases admit cards for Sub-Divisional Engineer (Civil) recruitment exam
HPSC releases admit cards for Sub-Divisional Engineer (Civil) recruitment exam

The examination for the posts of Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) (Group-B) in the Development And Panchayat Department, Haryana exam will be held on November 5.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Direct link to download admit card

HPSC Sub Divisional Engineer admit card 2023: Know how to download

To download the Sub Divisional Engineer admit card 2023 follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card notification for SDE exam

Log in to the candidate portal using your registration details

Next, click on the SDE exam admit card link

The SDE exam 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for the future

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out