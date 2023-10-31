HPSC Sub Divisional Engineer admit card released at hpsc.gov.in, get link here
HPSC releases admit cards for the Sub-Divisional Engineer (Civil) recruitment exam.
The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit cards for the recruitment exam for the post of Sub- Sub-Divisional Engineer (Civil) (Group-B), in the Development and Panchayat Department, Haryana (Advt No. 2912022). Candidates will be able to download the admit card through the official website at hpsc.gov.in.
The examination for the posts of Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) (Group-B) in the Development And Panchayat Department, Haryana exam will be held on November 5.
Direct link to download admit card
HPSC Sub Divisional Engineer admit card 2023: Know how to download
To download the Sub Divisional Engineer admit card 2023 follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the admit card notification for SDE exam
Log in to the candidate portal using your registration details
Next, click on the SDE exam admit card link
The SDE exam 2023 admit card will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for the future
