HPSSSB assistant storekeeper result out at hpsssb.hp.gov.in: Steps to check

The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission or the HPSSSB has declared the final result of the exam held for the selection of Assistant Store Keeper on contract basis. The HPSSSB result is available on the official website of the Commission, hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

HPSSSB Assistant Store Keeper result

HPSSSB Assistant Store Keeper result: Know how to check

Go to the official website

Click on the result link

Download the result file

Search your roll number

A total of 40 positions will be filled. Candidates who have qualified in this exam will appear for another test of 15 marks on December 22. “15 marks of evaluation of the shortlisted candidates will be conducted 22nd December, 2021 at 9:30 AM in the premises of the HP Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur," candidates have been informed.

“The requisition to fill up these posts was received from the Executive Director (Pers.), HPSEB Ltd., Vidyut Bhawan, Shimla-4 and advertised vide advertisement No. 36-3/2020 dated 21.09.2020,” the HPSSSB has said.

For the recruitment, 24348 applications were received out of which 19375 applications were provisionally admitted, the HPSSSB has said.

“The Written Objective Type Screening Test was held on 19.09.2021 in which 8631 candidates appeared and 10744 candidates remained absent. Out of total 8631 candidates appeared, 134 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for further selection process,” it has added.

Along with this, the HPSSSB has also released the result for traffic inspector post, junior draughtsman post and clerk post.

Candidates should refer to the official website of the HPSSSB for the result and any further details on the recruitment process.

