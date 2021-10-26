Home / Education / Competitive Exams / HSSC staff nurse results 2021 declared at hssc.gov.in, link for result
HSSC staff nurse results 2021 declared at hssc.gov.in, link for result

  HSSC staff nurse result released at hssc.gov.in, download result here.
HSSC staff nurse admit card released at hssc.gov.in, download result here
HSSC staff nurse admit card released at hssc.gov.in, download result here
Published on Oct 26, 2021 09:01 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the staff nurse result. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the result on the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.The OMR-based written examination was held on July 25.

Here is the direct link to download the staff nurse result 

HSSC staff nurse result 2021: How to download the result

Visit the official website of HSSC at www.hssc.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “Result of Written Examination and notice to candidates for Scrutiny of Documents for the post of Staff Nurse, Cat. No. 10 & 19.

A pdf will be displayed on the screen.

Check your result and download for future reference.

The scrutiny of documents of all the qualified candidates will be held from November 15 to November 19 and from November 22 to November 23. The candidates are advised to report at 09.00 am in Parade Ground, Sector-5 Panchkula. They are also directed to bring all original documents, a set of self-attested copies of all documents, one ID Proof, and a copy of the downloaded application form. Candidates shall fill scrutiny form online from October 29 to October 31 and from November 1 to November 2 using the link provided on the HSSC website.

