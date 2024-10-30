Menu Explore
HTET 2024: Application window to open on November 4, details inside

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 30, 2024 07:18 PM IST

Candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment process can submit their applications on the official website at bseh.org.in when the application window opens.

Board of School Education, Haryana, in an official notice informed that the registration process for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET 2024) will start on November 4, 2024.

The last date to submit applications is November 14, 2024. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)
The last date to submit applications is November 14, 2024. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment process can submit their applications on the official website at bseh.org.in when the application window opens.

“ As per the instructions of the Directorate of Secondary Education, Haryana, Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test-2024 (HTET) Level-1, 2 and 3 is being organized on 07 and 08 December, 2024 (Saturday-Sunday). On December 07, Level-3 exam will be held from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm and on December 08, Level-2 exam will be held from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and Level-1 exam will be held at 3:00 pm. It will be held from 5:30 to 5:30 p.m,” mentioned the notice.

According to officials, interested candidates can fill the online application form for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test on the board's official website at bseh.org.in from November 4, 2024 (01:00 pm). The last date to submit applications is November 14, 2024.

Candidates can make edits in their details, photo, signature, thumb impression, level, choice of subject (Level 2 and 3), caste category, disabled category and home state online from November 15, 2024, to November 17, 2024.

Steps to apply for HTET 2024:

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in

Look out for the link to apply for HTET 2024 on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates need to fill in the required information

Submit the application form after checking the details

Save the page and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
