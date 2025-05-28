HTET 2024 revised time table released at bseh.org.in, fresh registration window opens on June 1, check details

The Board of School Education, Haryana, has released the time table for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)-2024 for Level 1, 2 and 3. HTET 2024 has released the revised the time table on the official website at bseh.org.in. (HT file)

As per the board, the HTET Level 3 exam will be conducted on July 26, 2025, and Level 1 and 2 exam will be conducted on July 27, 2025.

Issuing a press statement, Board Chairman Prof. (Dr.) Pawan Kumar, Vice Chairman Satish Kumar and Secretary Dr. Munish Nagpal, informed that although registrations for HTET 2024 was completed in November 2024, the board is allowing interested candidates to register themselves for the exam on the official website at bseh.org.in.

The window for fresh registration is June 1 (11:30 am) to June 5, 2025 (11:59 pm).

It may be noted here that candidates should ensure their eligibility by carefully understanding the important guidelines provided in the Information Bulletin.

After successful submission of online application and examination fee, candidates must take a print of the confirmation page (Application form). Fees can be paid till June 5, 2025 at 12 pm.

The board further informed that only the candidates who have registered from June 1 to June 5 can make online amendments in their details, photo, signature, thumb impression, level, subject selection (Level 2 and 3), caste category, home state and disability category from June 6 till June 7, 2025.

HTET 2025 date sheet: How to check schedule

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the date sheet:

Visit the official website of BSEH Haryana On the home page, click on the link titled, “Public Notice & Schedule For HTET Exam - 2024” The date sheet PDF will open in the next screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BSEH Haryana.