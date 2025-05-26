To become a developed nation, we must implement NEP, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended a significant Letter of Intent (LOI) handover ceremony with the University of Liverpool, marking a milestone in fostering international academic collaborations. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that India's Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education currently stands at 26-27%, with the NEP aiming to raise it to 50% within the next five years. (File image)

Speaking at an event, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasised India's ambitious educational goals under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Pradhan highlighted the scale of India's education system. He noted that India's Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education currently stands at 26-27%, with the NEP aiming to raise it to 50% within the next five years.

"Today, the number of students in India is 300 million. Out of that, 40 million are in higher education... We have more than 1200 universities and 50,000 colleges... But GER (Gross Enrolment Ratio) is around 26-27%. The National Education Policy 2020 recommendation is to take it to 50% in the next 5 years," he said.

Linking education to national development, the minister added, "Today, India is the 4th largest economy globally. We have a target given by PM Modi. By 2047, India will have to be a developed nation... If you want to have the ambition to be a developed nation, we have to implement the National Education Policy. One of the primary recommendations of the NEP... We have to look beyond the horizon. We have to become global. We can't function in isolation..."

On July 29, 2020, the Union Cabinet of India approved the New National Education Policy to replace the Education Policy of 1986. This policy brings a major positive change in education in India. The main objective of launching the National Education Policy 2022 was to restructure India's education policy.

Under this new national education policy, no one will be forced to learn a particular language. Now, students can choose the language according to their interests. This change is being implemented only after considering the various analyses, comments and suggestions of the stakeholders.