Rajasthan 8th result 2025 declared, direct link to check marks

RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2025: The Rajasthan Education Department on Monday (May 26) announced the Class 8th final exam results Students and parents can check the results on the Shala Darpan website (rajshaladarpan.nic.in). In addition, results are available on the PSP portal (rajpsp.nic.in). Rajasthan 8th result 2025 live updates. Rajasthan 8th result 2025 has been declared. The direct link to check marks is given here.

The department has not confirmed the date and time for Class 5th results.

Students can check the Class 8 result using their roll number and date of birth. Here is the direct link-

Direct link to check Rajasthan 8th result 2025

RBSE Rajasthan board 8th result 2025: How to check marks

Go to the Shala Darpan portal, rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Click on 5th, 8th result

Open the 8th result link.

Enter the requested information.

Submit and check the result.

In 2024, RBSE 5th and 8th results were declared in May and on the same day. Around14.37 lakh students registered for the Class 5 exam last year, while around 12.50 lakh students applied for the Class 8 exam this year. The pass percentage in Class 5 was 97.06 per cent while it was 95.72 per cent in Class 8.