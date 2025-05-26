RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2025 Live: Rajasthan Class 8 results today at 5 pm

RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2025 Live: The Rajasthan Education Department will announce Class 8th final exam results at 5 pm today, May 26. When declared, students and parents can check the results on the Shala Darpan website (rajshaladarpan.nic.in) and the PSP portal (rajpsp.nic.in). As of now, there is no official confirmation about RBSE Class 5th results. ...Read More

Students will need to use roll number and date of birth to check the Rajasthan board 5th and 8th results online.

RBSE Rajasthan board 5th, 8th result 2025: How to check marks when released

Go to rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajpsp.nic.in Open the 5th or 8th result lnk, as required. Enter your login details. Submit and check the result online.

Last year, RBSE 5th and 8th results were declared in May. Approximately 14.37 lakh students registered for the Class 5 exam last year, while around 12.50 lakh students applied for the Class 8 exam this year. The pass percentage in Class 5 was 97.06 per cent while it was 95.72 per cent in Class 8.

Meanwhile, the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 results soon. Class 12 results have been declared and in the notification, RBSE said 10th results will be declared soon.