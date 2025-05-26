University of Liverpool gets UGC nod to open its first foreign varsity campus in Bengaluru by 2026

The University of Liverpool received a formal approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to open the first foreign university campus in Bengaluru during an event attended by the Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday, May 26, 2025. The formal UGC approval was given to the University of Liverpool for opening its new campus in Bengaluru during an event attended by the Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday. (Handout)

Part of the UK’s Russell Group, University of Liverpool's Bengaluru campus is scheduled to welcome its inaugural cohort of undergraduate and postgraduate students in August 2026.

Also read: Rajasthan 8th result 2025 released, here's how to check at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

It will initially offer programs in Business Management, Accounting and Finance, Computer Science, and Biomedical Sciences.

The university will also introduce a program in Game Design—a unique offering for a UK university campus in India to offer this innovative subject, a press release informed.

In addition, the new campus will also create enriching global exchange opportunities, providing UK-based students with an exciting new destination for international study.

Also read: MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Results 2025 released, 80.35% students pass

The University of Liverpool has a long-standing research partnership with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences. The impact of this over 20-year partnership includes informing World Health Organisation vaccine guidelines for Japanese Encephalitis, saving more than 200,000 lives, the release added.

Other key collaborations in Karnataka include the Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru and companies such as Hindustan Unilever which builds on a long-term partnership between the University and UK Unilever, who jointly established the Materials Innovation Factory, a world-class centre of materials chemistry expertise and facilities with one of the highest global concentrations of materials science robotics.

Also read: SC agrees to hear plea challenging proposed NEET-PG 2025 exam in 2 shifts

Apart from Bengaluru, Delhi University is another important partner alongside the All India Institute for Medical Sciences, where the University of Liverpool launched an initiative to tackle head and neck cancer.

Moreover, University of Liverpool senior leaders have also signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to explore future collaborative opportunities with companies and organisations including the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited, Wipro Limited, YouWeCan, and Dream11.

About the University of Bengaluru, Bengaluru campus

The University of Bengaluru Bengaluru campus will create the research-intensive environment befitting of a Russell Group university.

Students enrolling at the University of Liverpool, Bengaluru will benefit from the following:

The University’s well-established links to employers, successful alumni and enhanced support for enterprise and entrepreneurship activities, will ensure students develop the skills they need to go on to successful careers or further study. Indian students will have access to a stellar global mobility scheme, providing important opportunities for academic, professional and personal development both in Liverpool and across the world, and international perspective needed to succeed in today’s interconnected world. With a curriculum designed to meet global industry standards and taught by a diverse faculty, students will graduate ready to compete in the international job market and contribute meaningfully to the global workforce.

Professor Tim Jones, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Liverpool, expressed his delight to have received approval from the University Grants Commission to open Bengaluru’s first international campus.

“The Indian government’s ambition to significantly increase enrolment in higher education is visionary and we are excited to be developing plans to play our part,” Professor Jones said.

He highlighted that opening a campus in Karnataka “feels like the next natural step”, building on the existing partnerships and collaborations.

“We look forward to providing talented students with access to an exceptional learning experience and a range of fantastic opportunities to develop their skills and employability. We are also committed to embedding a strong research culture to the benefit of industry, the region and the wider world,” Professor Jones added.

Lindy Cameron, the British High Commissioner to India, pointed out that the youth is at the heart of the UK-India partnership, and education is one of the most powerful tools unlocking opportunities for growth and innovation across both our countries, shaping a shared future.

“The University of Liverpool’s new campus in Bengaluru is a landmark achievement, deepening the links between our innovators and academics for years to come. The UK and India are working together to inspire, empower and connect the next generation of leaders and changemakers,” she said.

Alison Barrett MBE, Country Director India at British Council said that the University of Liverpool’s decision to open the first UK university campus in Bengaluru marks a major step forward in the UK-India education partnership.

“It demonstrates a shared vision for expanding access to world-class education and driving research collaboration that addresses global challenges. This development supports the goals of India’s National Education Policy 2020, which emphasises the internationalisation of higher education. It will help strengthen academic ties, encourage cross-cultural exchange, and open up transformative opportunities for students in both countries," she remarked.

Professor Tariq Ali, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Global Engagement and Partnerships at the University of Liverpool termed the new campus as a “wonderful opportunity” to strengthen and deepen the university's ties with India.

He said it will create exciting opportunities for greater collaboration in education and research, connecting business and innovation ecosystems and opening up the potential for wider benefits to the respective regions and cities.