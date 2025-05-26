Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Results 2025 released, 80.35% students pass

ByHT Education Desk
May 26, 2025 01:57 PM IST

MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Results 2025 have been released. An overall pass percentage of 80.35 per cent has been recorded. Check details below. 

The Meghalaya Board of School Education, MBOSE, has released the SSLC or Class 10 supplementary exam results on Monday, May 26, 2025. Students who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website at mboseresults.in. 

MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Results 2025 has been released. Students will need to enter their roll number to check their marks.
Students will need to enter their Roll Number and other relevant details to check their results on the website. 

Direct link to check MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2025

A total of 7066 students appeared for the Meghalaya Class 10 supplementary exams, of which 5678 passed, registering an overall pass percentage of 80.35 per cent. 

The pass percentage of girls is 80.47 per cent, and it is 80.20 per cent. 

The Meghalaya board conducted the Class 10th final examination from February 10 to 21. Papers were held in single shifts from 10 am to 1 pm.

The results were announced on April 5, 2025. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 87.10 per cent. West Jaintia Hills was the best performing district in this year's Meghalaya Class 10th board exam.

MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Results 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the Meghalaya SSLC supplementary results 2025. 

  1. Visit the official website of MBOSE at mboseresults.in.
  2. Click on the SSLC Supplementary Result link.
  3. Enter your log in details and submit. 
  4. Check your result displayed on the screen. 
  5. Download and keep a printout for future reference. 

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MBOSE. 

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
Exam and College Guide
Monday, May 26, 2025
