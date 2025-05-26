MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Results 2025 released, 80.35% students pass

The Meghalaya Board of School Education, MBOSE, has released the SSLC or Class 10 supplementary exam results on Monday, May 26, 2025. Students who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website at mboseresults.in. MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Results 2025 has been released. Students will need to enter their roll number to check their marks.

Students will need to enter their Roll Number and other relevant details to check their results on the website.

A total of 7066 students appeared for the Meghalaya Class 10 supplementary exams, of which 5678 passed, registering an overall pass percentage of 80.35 per cent.

The pass percentage of girls is 80.47 per cent, and it is 80.20 per cent.

The Meghalaya board conducted the Class 10th final examination from February 10 to 21. Papers were held in single shifts from 10 am to 1 pm.

The results were announced on April 5, 2025. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 87.10 per cent. West Jaintia Hills was the best performing district in this year's Meghalaya Class 10th board exam.

MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Results 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the Meghalaya SSLC supplementary results 2025.

Visit the official website of MBOSE at mboseresults.in. Click on the SSLC Supplementary Result link. Enter your log in details and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

