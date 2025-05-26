Rajasthan 8th result 2025 released, here's how to check at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

The Rajasthan Education Department has released the results of RBSE Class 8th final exam. Students who appeared in the exam as well as parents can now check and download the results on the Shala Darpan website at rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Rajasthan Class 8th Results 2025 live updates Rajasthan 8th result 2025 has been released. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check their results at rajshaladarpan.nic.in. (HT FILE)

Alternatively, the results can also be checked on the PSP portal at rajpsp.nic.in.

Students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth to check the Class 8 results.

RBSE 8th result 2025: How to check Rajasthan board Class 8 results 2025

Students and parents can download their results from the official website by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of Shala Darpan portal, rajshaladarpan.nic.in On the home page, click on the link to download RBSE Class 8 result Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Check the result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, students and parents are advised to visit the official website of RBSE.