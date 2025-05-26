Rajasthan 8th result 2025 released, here's how to check at rajshaladarpan.nic.in
May 26, 2025 05:53 PM IST
Rajasthan 8th result 2025 has been released. The steps to check at rajshaladarpan.nic.in is given below.
The Rajasthan Education Department has released the results of RBSE Class 8th final exam. Students who appeared in the exam as well as parents can now check and download the results on the Shala Darpan website at rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Rajasthan Class 8th Results 2025 live updates
Alternatively, the results can also be checked on the PSP portal at rajpsp.nic.in.
Students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth to check the Class 8 results.
Also read: Rajasthan 8th result 2025 declared, direct link to check marks
RBSE 8th result 2025: How to check Rajasthan board Class 8 results 2025
Students and parents can download their results from the official website by following the steps mentioned below:
- Visit the official website of Shala Darpan portal, rajshaladarpan.nic.in
- On the home page, click on the link to download RBSE Class 8 result
- Enter your credentials to log in and submit.
- Check the result displayed on the screen.
- Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
For more related information, students and parents are advised to visit the official website of RBSE.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on RBSE 10th Result 2025 News Live, Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Live, RBSE 8th Result Live, RBSE 5th Result, RBSE 10th Result, RBSE 8th Result.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on RBSE 10th Result 2025 News Live, Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Live, RBSE 8th Result Live, RBSE 5th Result, RBSE 10th Result, RBSE 8th Result.
News / Education News / Exam Results / Rajasthan 8th result 2025 released, here's how to check at rajshaladarpan.nic.in
SHARE
Copy