IAF CASB Airmen 2021 exam city for Group X and Y released, check here(Screengrab)
IAF CASB Airmen 2021 exam city for Group X and Y released, check here

IAF CASB Airmen 2021 exam city has been released. Candidates can check the exam city for Group X and Group Y through the official site of CASB on airmenselection.cdac.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 11:54 AM IST

Indian Air Force has released IAF CASB Airmen 2021 exam city for Group X and Y selection test for intake 01/2022. Candidates who will appear for the written examination for Airmen posts can check it on the official site of CASB on airmenselection.cdac.in.

As per the notice released by the Force, the admit card for the same will release on April 16, 2021 and the examination will be conducted on April 18 to 22, 2021. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the exam city through these simple steps given below.

IAF CASB Airmen 2021: How to check exam city

• Visit the official site of Airmen Selection on airmenselection.cdac.in.

• Click on IAF CASB Airmen 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and your exam city will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the exam city link and download the page.

• If needed candidates can keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Eligible candidates will be sent provisional admit cards for Phase I of testing. All candidates in possession of provisional admit card will undertake online test as per their respective group applied for, at centres designated/ allotted as per their admit card.

