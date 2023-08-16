Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS Clerk 2023: Where, how to check admit cards

IBPS Clerk 2023: Where, how to check admit cards

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 16, 2023 02:31 PM IST

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023: Candidates who have applied for IBPS Clerk 2023 on or before July 28 can download it from ibps.in.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release admit cards for the Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment Of Clerks In Participating Banks (CRP CLERKS-XIII 2023) examination 2023 through its official website. Candidates who have applied for IBPS Clerk 2023 on or before July 28 can download it from ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk 2023 Admit Card: Where, how to download
IBPS Clerk 2023 Admit Card: Where, how to download

The prelims exam of IBPS Clerk 2023 is tentatively scheduled for August or September. The exact date and time of the exam will be mentioned on admit cards.

Through this drive, IBPS aims to recruit for 4545 vacancies at participating banks. Originally, IBPS announced 4045 vacancies and it added 500 more in the revised list.

How to download IBPS Clerk admit card 2023

  1. Go to ibps.in.
  2. On the home page, find and open the CRP CLERKS-XIII 2023 admit card link. Alternatively, go to the CRP CLERKS-XII tab and open the link for call letter/hall ticket/admit card.
  3. Enter the required credentials and login.
  4. Check and download the admit card.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out