IBPS Clerk 2023: Where, how to check admit cards

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release admit cards for the Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment Of Clerks In Participating Banks (CRP CLERKS-XIII 2023) examination 2023 through its official website. Candidates who have applied for IBPS Clerk 2023 on or before July 28 can download it from ibps.in. IBPS Clerk 2023 Admit Card: Where, how to download

The prelims exam of IBPS Clerk 2023 is tentatively scheduled for August or September. The exact date and time of the exam will be mentioned on admit cards.

Through this drive, IBPS aims to recruit for 4545 vacancies at participating banks. Originally, IBPS announced 4045 vacancies and it added 500 more in the revised list.

How to download IBPS Clerk admit card 2023

Go to ibps.in. On the home page, find and open the CRP CLERKS-XIII 2023 admit card link. Alternatively, go to the CRP CLERKS-XII tab and open the link for call letter/hall ticket/admit card. Enter the required credentials and login. Check and download the admit card.