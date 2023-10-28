IBPS PO Main Exam: Centre change link for Manipur candidates available at ibps.in, link here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has activated the IBPS PO Main Exam center change link for Manipur candidates. The centre change link is available to candidates on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS PO Main Exam: Centre change link for Manipur candidates available, link here

The official notice reads, “After carefully reviewing the situation in the State of Manipur, it has been decided to offer an option of ‘Centre Change’ to the candidates who have opted Imphal (Manipur) as Centre for Online Main Examination for recruitment for the posts of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees under CRP PO/MT-XIII.”

The centre change option for such candidates will be available on the website from October 28 to November 1, 2023. On receipt of centre change option from the willing candidates, they will be allocated to the Venues of their chosen Centres.

The online main examination will be conducted in November 2023. A total of 225 marks questions will be asked. The exam time duration is for 3 hours 30 minutes. There will be penalty for wrong answers marks in the objective tests. A total of .25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

IBPS PO Mains admit card was released on October 26, 2023. The admit card will remain till November 5, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here