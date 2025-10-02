IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 released at ibps.in, download here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025. Candidates appearing for the probationary officer mains exam can now check and download their hall tickets from the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 is out at ibps.in. The direct link to download is given here.

Candidates can download the hall tickets by entering their Registration Number or Roll Number and Password and Date of Birth.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD IBPS PO MAINS ADMIT CARD 2025 The hall tickets will be available for download till October 12, 2025.

Prior to this, the IBPS PO preliminary results were declared.

To qualify, candidates needed to secure minimum cut-off mark in each of the three sets. An adequate number of candidates in each category, as decided by IBPS, depending upon requirements, were shortlisted for the Online Main Examination.

Through this recruitment drive, IBPS aims to fill 5,208 Probationary Officer vacancies.

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the admit card: