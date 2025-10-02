Edit Profile
    IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 released at ibps.in, download here

    IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 has been released at ibps.in. Candidates can download their hall tickets via the direct link give below.

    Published on: Oct 2, 2025 3:52 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025. Candidates appearing for the probationary officer mains exam can now check and download their hall tickets from the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

    IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 is out at ibps.in. The direct link to download is given here.
    IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 is out at ibps.in. The direct link to download is given here.

    Candidates can download the hall tickets by entering their Registration Number or Roll Number and Password and Date of Birth.

    DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD IBPS PO MAINS ADMIT CARD 2025

    The hall tickets will be available for download till October 12, 2025.

    Prior to this, the IBPS PO preliminary results were declared.

    To qualify, candidates needed to secure minimum cut-off mark in each of the three sets. An adequate number of candidates in each category, as decided by IBPS, depending upon requirements, were shortlisted for the Online Main Examination.

    Through this recruitment drive, IBPS aims to fill 5,208 Probationary Officer vacancies.

    IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025: How to download

    Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the admit card:

    1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
    2. On the home page, click on the link to download the IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025.
    3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.
    4. Check the Admit Card displayed on the screen.
    5. Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for further use.

    For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IBPS.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on RRB NTPC UG Result Live.
    News/Education/Competitive Exams/IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 Released At Ibps.in, Download Here
