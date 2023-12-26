Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will release IBPS PO Mains Result 2023 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for IBPS PO main examination can check the results through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS PO Mains Result 2023: Where, how to check Probationary Officer results

The written examination was conducted on November 5, 2023, at various exam centres across the country. All the candidates who have appeared for the main exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

IBPS PO Mains Result 2023: Where, how to check

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS PO Mains Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and the result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who will qualify for the main examination will have to appear for the interview round. The call letter for interview will be available on January/ February 2024 and interview will also be conducted in January/ February 2024.

This recruitment drive of IBPS PO/MT 2023 will fill a total of 3049 Probationary Officer vacancies at participating banks. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.