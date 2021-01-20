IND USA
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS PO scores 2020-21 released, download probationary officer prelims marks now
IBPS on Wednesday released the scores of preliminary exam to recruit probationary officers (PO)/management trainees (CRP PO/MT-X).
IBPS on Wednesday released the scores of preliminary exam to recruit probationary officers (PO)/management trainees (CRP PO/MT-X).(ibps.in)
IBPS PO scores 2020-21 released, download probationary officer prelims marks now

  IBPS PO Prelims scores 2020-21: Candidates who had appeared in the online preliminary exam to recruit PO) management trainees can check their results on the official website of IBPS.
Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:29 PM IST

IBPS PO Prelims scores 2020-21: I: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday released the scores of preliminary exam to recruit probationary officers (PO)/management trainees (CRP PO/MT-X). The PO prelims exam was held on October 3, and 10, 2020 and on January 5, 6, 2021.

Candidates who had appeared in the online preliminary exam to recruit PO) management trainees can check their results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

How to check IBPS PO Prelims 2020-21 scores at ibps.in

1) Go to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in 2) Click on the link for IBPS PO preliminary exam scores 2020 3) You will be directed to a login page 4) Key in your registration no, password and captcha code 5) Login and your IBPS PO prelims scores 2020 will be displayed 6) Take a print-out and save it for future reference on your computer.

Here is the direct link to check the IBPS PO Prelims 2020-21 scores at ibps.in

The IBPS PO Prelims scores can be viewed until February 4. The institute had declared the IBPS PO preliminary exam results 2020 on January 14.

Candidates who have qualified in this exam are eligible to appear in the online IBPS PO main exam which is expected to be conducted on February 4. Candidates must read all the instructions provided by the institute properly before going for the main exams.

IBPS Probationary Officer preliminary exam is of qualifying nature. IBPS has also released the process of arriving at the scores of the PO online preliminary exam 2020 which can be checked on the official website.

Note: Visit the official website of IBPS regularly for latest updates on the IBPS PO exam 2020.

e-paper
