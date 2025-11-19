The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released an advisory on normative standards for flagged cases of non-genuine scores in the exams. The notice can be checked by candidates on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS releases advisory to curb cheating in PO, Clerk, RRB exams, warns of taking action

As per the advisory, the Institute has decided to implement necessary measures to identify and investigate a candidate's score that is not genuine. The aim is to ensure that genuine candidates who have independently answered questions in the examination and who have genuinely obtained their scores are not disadvantaged.

To ensure fairness in the exam and result declaration process, the Institute has developed procedures to analyse the scores obtained by candidates in the examination. If scores are determined to be not genuine, IBPS cancels the obtained score.

To do this, the data will be taken into account for determining the scores in the exam which includes- observational reports received from exam functionaries/ candidates at the venue, responses of candidates in the examination, data related to patterns, inconsistencies and methodology of answering in the examination and across the examination, reports of candidate misconduct and any report of procedural/ administrative irregularities.

IBPS has also decided to adapt the analytical process to identify candidates' scores that are non-genuine or achieved through unauthorised collaboration or collusion, and to address inconsistencies in responses and/or scores.

After adopting the analytical procedure, it is inferred or concluded that the scores obtained are not genuine/ valid. IBPS reserves the right to cancel the candidature of the concerned candidates without any notice. For candidates flagged for non-genuine responses in the examination, their scores are not declared, as these responses are deemed invalid.

"IBPS also reserves the right to subsequently cancel the scores of candidates which are inferred/ concluded to be non-genuine on the basis of any additional/ subsequent information/ analysis conducted, and in such cases IBPS will also inform the users (concerned client organisation) in case such cases are detected at a later stage", read the advisory.

