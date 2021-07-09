IBPS RRB Admit Card 2021 for pre-exam training releasing today on ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will release IBPS RRB Admit Card 2021 for pre-exam training. Candidates who will appear for pre-exam can download the admit card through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

The pre-exam training will be conducted from July 19 to July 25, 2021. However, as per the note issued by the Institute, due to COVID19 pandemic, for the safety of the candidates, PET during this period may not be held. The Institute has not released any official update regarding the conduct of PET exam.

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2021: How to download

Candidates who want to appear for the exam, if it is conducted will have to download the admit card by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

• Click on IBPS RRB Admit Card 2021 for pre-exam training link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

By merely attending the Pre-Examination Training no candidate acquires any right to be selected in any of the Regional Rural Banks mentioned. Pre-Examination Training may be arranged by the Regional Rural Banks to a limited number of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities/ Ex-Servicemen/ Persons With Benchmark Disabilities for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities for the Post of Officer Scale-I.



