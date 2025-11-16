IBPS RRB Admit card 2025 out for prelims at ibps.in, direct link to download

IBPS RRB Admit Card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released admit cards or call letters for the preliminary examination for Regional Rural Banks (RRB) recruitment 2025. IBPS RRB Admit card 2025 released for prelims exam

Candidates can download the IBPS RRB prelims admit cards from the official website, ibps.in or use the link given below.

As per the schedule, IBPS RRB pre-exam training will take place in November 2025, and the prelims examination will take place in November or December 2025.

The IBPS RRB Mains examination is tentatively scheduled for December 2025 or January 2026.

The interviews for recruitment of Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) under will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the assistance of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority and are tentatively scheduled in the month of January or February 2026.

IBPS RRB prelims admit card download link

Along with the admit cards, IBPS has also released information handouts, mock tests, scribe guidelines and declaration forms for various RRB vacancies. Candidates can download these from the official website of the institute.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: How to download admit card To download IBPS RRB admit cards, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on the IBPS RRB prelims call letter download link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates need to enter the login details.

4. Submit the details and download the admit card or the call letter.

After downloading the admit card, candidates need to check and make sure that all the personal information has been printed correctly.

They are also advised to read the instructions given on the information handout and the call letter, and follow those on the examination day.