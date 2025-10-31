Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS SO Main Admit Card 2025. Candidates can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS SO Main Admit Card 2025 released at ibps.in, download link here

The call letters can be downloaded from October 30 to November 9, 2025.The main exam will be held on November 9, 2025.

The exam for the posts of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer will consist of objective tests for 60 marks. The exam duration is for 45 minutes.

The main exam for Rajbhasha Adhikari will consist of objective and descriptive test. A total of 45 objective type questions and 2 descriptive type questions will be asked. The maximum marks is 60. The exam duration is for 30 minutes.

Direct link to download IBPS SO Main Admit Card 2025 IBPS SO Main Admit Card 2025: How to download To download the hall ticket candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS SO Main Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the objective tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one-fourth of 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

The registration process started on July 1 and concluded on July 21, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 1007 Specialist Officer posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.