IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: CRP SPL XII registration for 710 posts begins @ibps.in

competitive exams
Published on Nov 01, 2022 01:49 PM IST

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 registration have started on November 1, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection have started the registration process for IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 on November 1, 2022. Candidates who want to register for CRP SPL XII can apply online through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in. This recruitment is conducted for 710 posts.

The registration process will close on November 21, 2022. The preliminary online examination will be conducted on December 24 and December 31, 2022. The main examination will be conducted on January 29, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 Direct link to apply

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: How to register

  • Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is 175/- f0r SC/ST/PWBD candidates and 850/- for all others. The fees should be paid through online mode only. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.

