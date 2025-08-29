Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
ICAI CA Admit Card 2025 for Foundation exam in September out at eservices.icai.org, download link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Updated on: Aug 29, 2025 04:33 pm IST

ICAI CA Admit Card 2025 for Foundation exam has been released. The download link is given here. 

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the ICAI CA Admit Card 2025 for the Foundation exam. The hall ticket can be downloaded by the registered candidates on the official website of ICAI at eservices.icai.org.

The foundation course exam will be held on September 16, 18, 20 and 22, 2025.

Papers 3 and 4 of the foundation exam will be two hours long. There will not be any advance reading time.

No examination is scheduled on 5th September 2025 (Friday) on account of Milad – un - Nabi, being a compulsory (gazetted) Central Government holiday.

The SSP ID student registration number and the SSP password will be required to download the admit card.

Direct link to download ICAI CA Admit Card 2025

ICAI CA Admit Card 2025: How to download

To download the Foundation exam admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of ICAI at eservices.icai.org.

1. Click on ICAI CA Admit Card 2025 for Foundation exam link available on the home page.

2. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

3. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

4. Check the admit card and download the page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

ICAI CA September Exam 2025 datesheet for Final, Inter and Foundation courses out at icai.org, timetable here

Meanwhile, the final course exam for Group 1 will be held on September 3, 6 and 8, 2025 and Group 2 will be held on September 10, 12 and 14, 2025. The intermediate course exam for Group 1 will be held on September 4, 7 and 9, 2025 and Group 2 will be held on September 11, 13 and 15, 2025.

Exam and College Guide
