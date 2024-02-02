 ICAI CA Foundation result 2023 releasing on February 7 | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / ICAI CA Foundation result 2023 releasing on February 7, notice here

ICAI CA Foundation result 2023 releasing on February 7, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 02, 2024 08:21 PM IST

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the CA Foundation's 2023 result will be declared on February 7.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA Foundation result 2023 date today, February 2. As per the notification, the CA foundation result 2023 will be declared on February 7. Candidates can download the results on the official website at www.icai.org.

ICAI announces CA Foundation result 2023 date
ICAI announces CA Foundation result 2023 date

“The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examinations held in December 2023/January 2024 is likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 7th February 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in”, reads the official website.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

ICAI CA Foundation 2024 result: Know how to check

Follow the steps given below to check the ICAI CA Foundation 2024 result

Visit the official website at icaiexam.icai.org

On the homepage, click the result link

Key in your login details

ICAI CA Foundation December 2024 results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the results

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On