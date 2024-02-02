ICAI CA Foundation result 2023 releasing on February 7, notice here
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the CA Foundation's 2023 result will be declared on February 7.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA Foundation result 2023 date today, February 2. As per the notification, the CA foundation result 2023 will be declared on February 7. Candidates can download the results on the official website at www.icai.org.
“The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examinations held in December 2023/January 2024 is likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 7th February 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in”, reads the official website.
ICAI CA Foundation 2024 result: Know how to check
Follow the steps given below to check the ICAI CA Foundation 2024 result
Visit the official website at icaiexam.icai.org
On the homepage, click the result link
Key in your login details
ICAI CA Foundation December 2024 results will be displayed on the screen.
Download the results
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.