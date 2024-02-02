ICAI CA Foundation result 2023 releasing on February 7, notice here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA Foundation result 2023 date today, February 2. As per the notification, the CA foundation result 2023 will be declared on February 7. Candidates can download the results on the official website at www.icai.org. ICAI announces CA Foundation result 2023 date

“The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examinations held in December 2023/January 2024 is likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 7th February 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in”, reads the official website.

ICAI CA Foundation 2024 result: Know how to check

Follow the steps given below to check the ICAI CA Foundation 2024 result

Visit the official website at icaiexam.icai.org

On the homepage, click the result link

Key in your login details

ICAI CA Foundation December 2024 results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the results

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.