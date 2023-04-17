Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICAI CA Inter and Final 2023 exam admit card released at icai.org, know how to download

ICAI CA Inter and Final 2023 exam admit card released at icai.org, know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 17, 2023 12:59 PM IST

Candidates can download the ICAI CA Inter and final admit cards from the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the ICAI Chartered Accountants (CA) admit card 2023 for the Intermediate and Final May examination 2023. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at www.icai.org or eservices.icai.org.

Candidates can download the admit cards using their student registration number and password.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

ICAI CA Inter and Final admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at eservices.icai.org

On the homepage, click on the “Click here To Download Admit Card For Intermediate Exam May 2023” or “Click here To Download Admit Card For Final Exam May 2023”

Log in using your credentials

Download and take print for future reference.

