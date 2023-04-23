ICAI CA June 2023 Foundation exam mock test begins tomorrow, check schedule here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will begin the first round of mock exams tomorrow, April 24, 2023.The dates for the CA Foundation 2023 examinations are June 24 to June 30, 2023. Candidates who want to sit for the ICAI CA June 2023 Foundation examinations can register for mock exams at icai.org. ICAI CA June 2023 Foundation exam mock test begins tomorrow at icai.org

“The Board of Studies (Academic) is commencing Mock Test Papers Series – I from 24th April 2023 for students of CA Foundation course appearing in June 2023 examinations”, reads the official notification.

The Mock Exam Paper Series -I will be conducted in Both physical and virtual modes. Students who are interested in the physical mode may approach the respective branches in their area.

Mock Test Schedule April 24 2 PM to 5 PM Paper-1: Principles and Practice of Accounting April 25 Paper-2: Business Laws and Business Correspondence and Reporting April 26 2 PM – 4 PM Paper-3: Business Mathematics and Logical Reasoning and Statistics April 27 Paper-4: Business Economics and Business and Commercial

For more details, candidates can check the notification below: