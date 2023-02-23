ICAI CA May Exam 2023: Registration ends tomorrow @icai.org, here’s how to apply

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will close down the registration process for ICAI CA May Exam 2023 on February 24, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Chartered Accountant examination to be conducted in May/ June 2023 through the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

The examination for final, intermediate and foundation courses application process without late fees till tomorrow. The last date for online submission of form with late fees is till March 3, 2023. The correction window will open on March 4 and will close on March 10, 2023.

Direct link to apply for ICAI CA May Exam 2023

ICAI CA May Exam 2023: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

Click on examinations link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on May/June exam link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICAI.