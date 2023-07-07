ICMAI CMA 2023 foundation, inter and final admit card out at icmai.in, here's direct link to download hall tickets

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has issued the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) admit card 2023 for the final, intermediate, and foundation exams 2023. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the hall tickets from the official website at icmai.in. ICMAI CMA 2023 foundation, inter and final admit card out at icmai.in

Here's direct link to download the ICMAI CMA foundation, inter and final exam admit card.

Final and intermediate ICMAI CMA June 2023 examinations commence on July 15 and end on July 22. While intermediate tests will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm, final exams will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm. While the CMA Foundation test for 2023 will be held on July 16 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

ICMAI CMA admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the ICMAI official website at icmai.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Admit Card for Foundation, Intermediate and Final Examination of June 2023 Term”

Key in your registration number and login

CMA admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take the print for future reference.