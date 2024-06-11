ICSI CS December 2024 timetable for Executive, Professional courses out at icsi.edu, check datesheet here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released ICSI CS December 2024 timetable for Executive, Professional courses. Candidates who will appear for Company Secretaries Examination- December 2024 can check the datesheet through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. ICSI CS December 2024 timetable for Executive, Professional courses released

As per the official datesheet, the Executive and Professional courses examination will begin on December 21 and end December 30, 2024. The examination will be conducted in single shift- from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. 15 minutes Extra-Time will be given for reading the Question Paper to the Examinees from 02:00 PM to 2:15 PM.

ICSI CS December 2024: How to download datesheet

To download the datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Click on ICSI CS December 2024 timetable link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the datesheet.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

There are 4 papers in CS Foundation Programme. There are 8 papers divided into 2 Modules in CS Executive Programme. There are 9 papers divided into 3 Modules in CS Professional Programme. The Institute allows facility to students to appear in examination in English as well as in Hindi. (Except Business Communication subject of Foundation Program)

The last date for apply for December examination is till September 25, 2024 and till October 10, 2024, with Rs250/- as late fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.